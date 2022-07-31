Religious fervour marks ‘Kavad Yatra’ in Visakhapatnam

Marwari Yuva Manch members taking out a procession as part of the Kavad Yatra in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

July 31, 2022 17:32 IST

Devotees perform ‘abhishekam’ to the Siva Linga at Sri Jagannath Mandir at Siripuram with the holy water from Madhavadhara

Marwari Yuva Manch, Visakhapatnam, organised its annual ‘Kavad Yatra’ from Madhavadhara waterfall to Sri Jagannatha temple, behind AIR, at Siripuram here on Sunday. The ‘Kavad Yatra’ is organised during the holy month of Sravana from Sri Siva temple at Madhavadhara. Devotees offer prayer to Lord Siva and carry water in pots tied to either ends of the ‘Kavad’ on their shoulder. Advertisement Advertisement The participants, dressed in saffron, walked barefoot carrying the Kavad and chanting the name of Lord Siva. The yatra passed through Thatichetlapalem Junction, Railway Ground Road, Railway Station Road, Flyover bridge, Sampath Vinayaka temple and Siripuram Junction. Men, women and children participated in the yatra with religious fervour. Naresh Agarwal of Marwari Yuva Manch said that the yatra was being organised for the last 14 years in Visakahapatnam. It could not be held during the last two years due to the pandemic situation. Over 1,500 persons have participated in the yara. Devotees performed ‘abhishekam’ to the Siva Linga at Sri Jagannath Mandir at Siripuram with the holy water from Madhavadhara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.