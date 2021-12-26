Religious fervour, gaiety mark Christmas celebrations in city

Visakhapatnam

26 December 2021 00:19 IST

People throng churches for midnight mass and offer prayers in the morning

Christmas was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour here. People thronged churches for midnight mass late on Friday night and also offered special prayers again on Saturday

Ross Hill Church in One Town, Trinity Lutheran Church near Suryabagh, Infant Jesus Church at Seethammadhara, St Paul’s Church at Siripuram and many other churches are among those which received thousands of people since the morning. The churches were decked up beautifully with decorative lights and Christmas trees. Cribs depicting the birth of Jesus Christ turned out to be a major attraction at many places. People sang songs and offered special prayers. Irrespective of religion, many people took part in the prayers in several churches and hugged each other. Social media was abuzz with people exchanging greetings.

Households set up Christmas trees, stars and lights as part of the festival. Families wrapped up the festive spirit by offering gifts to each other, especially to the children. Many households organised community lunch and dinner inviting friends and neighbours with a wide varieties of delicacies including cakes and sweets.

A number of commercial establishments illuminated their stores and adorned with Christmas theme-decoration. Many shops have set up people dressed up as Santa Claus to greet and receive their customers. Local bakeries and coffee shops saw a good turnout throughout the day. Plum cakes, cookies and brownies were sold on a large-scale.

A few bakeries designed special plum cakes.