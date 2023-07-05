Relief from torrid weather as trough triggers rain in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

July 05, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

People of several districts in the State heaved a sigh of relief on Wednesday with the temperatures coming down to below normal following light to heavy rain that lashed many parts, particularly the north coastal districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

The A.P. State Development Planning Society said that as of 8 p.m., Rajam in Vizianagaram district received the highest rainfall of 98.75 mm, followed by Burja (93.25 mm) in Srikakulam district.

There was light rainfall in Visakhapatnam in the morning. The city received the highest rainfall of 5 mm at many places, including Seethammadhara and MVP Colony, and it was cloudy till 9 a.m.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the rainfall activity across the State to the presence of a trough over the west-central Bay of Bengal along north coastal Andhra Pradesh. The activity would continue for the next three days at many places, it said.

A.P. State Disaster Management Agency Director B.R. Ambedkar, in an official release, said that light to moderate rain would occur in Parvatipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR), Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and Sri Sathya Sai districts on July 6.

On July 7 too, the activity would continue in the Parvatipuram, ASR, Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, West Godavari, Kurnool and Nandyala districts, the release added.

Meanwhile, people if Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts faced lot of inconveniences due to waterlogged roads and overflowing drains. Several roads were inundated, giving a tough time for the pedestrians and motorists.