Relief for CGHS beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) need not visit wellness centres to buy their prescription medicines, and can buy them from regular medical stores till April 30.

The need for a non-availability certificate has been temporarily done away with, with beneficiaries being required to submit bills at wellness centres where their cards are registered for reimbursement, Director Sanjay Jain said, adding that the move was taken in view of the lockdown.

Another CGHS order permitted issue of drugs to authorised representatives of beneficiaries aged above 60 years, those undergoing immuno-supressant treatment like organ transplant and chemotherapy, uncontrolled diabetes /de-compensated cardiac status, or other illness compelling home stay.