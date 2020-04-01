Relief for CGHS beneficiaries

Beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) need not visit wellness centres to buy their prescription medicines, and can buy them from regular medical stores till April 30.
The need for a non-availability certificate has been temporarily done away with, with beneficiaries being required to submit bills at wellness centres where their cards are registered for reimbursement, Director Sanjay Jain said, adding that the move was taken in view of the lockdown.
Another CGHS order permitted issue of drugs to authorised representatives of beneficiaries aged above 60 years, those undergoing immuno-supressant treatment like organ transplant and chemotherapy, uncontrolled diabetes /de-compensated cardiac status, or other illness compelling home stay.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.