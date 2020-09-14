Release wage arrears, midday meal workers urge Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 September 2020 23:50 IST

Midday Meal Scheme Workers Union (CITU) has appealed to District Collector to release the wage arrears of the workers without any further delay.

In a memorandum to the Collector on Monday, union district president G. Mangasri said that schools were closed due to COVID-19 since March and the workers have been supplying rice, eggs and ‘chakki’ to the students at their homes to ensure nutrition to them, on the directions of the government.

The workers were incurring travelling expenses but were not being reimbursed. Apart from that, their wages have not been paid for the past six months. It was causing hardship to their families during the pandemic, she said.

The other demands include payment of ₹7,500 a month for the pandemic period and clearance of pending bills.