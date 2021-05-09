Relay hunger strike to oppose privatisation of VSP continues for the 87th day

Plea to increase availability of vaccine for the steel plant workers

The relay hunger strike, being undertaken by the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, continued for the 87th day at the Steel Plant arch at Kurmannapale here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Steel Plant CITU leader D. Pandey expressed anguish that the number of steel workers, succumbing to COVID-19, was increasing by the day. He demanded that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) management take preventive measures to check the spread of the virus. He said that the VSP, which was meeting the liquid medical oxygen needs of Andhra Pradesh and other States, should hold discussions with the State government and increase availability of vaccine for the steel plant workers. He also advised the steel workers to continue their agitation against privatisation of the VSP, while taking all the COVID-19 protocols like sanitisation, wearing masks and observing social distance.

Porata Committee chairman Adinarayana, leaders Neelakanta, M.R.K. Prasad, M.N. Reddy, Ramu, Srinu, Satyanarayana, K. Sudhkar, Narsinga Rao, Bujji Babu and Govindu were among those who participated.