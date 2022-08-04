Relay hunger strike continues for the 539th day opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

August 04, 2022 23:16 IST

The relay hunger strike being organised by steel workers, under the aegis of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), continued for the 539th day at Kurmannapalem here on Thursday.

VUPPC leaders D. Adinarayana, Varasala Srinivasa Rao, Muraliraju and Gummadi Narendra addressed the workers. They said that the despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP) had earned profits last year. But, this year, in the first quarter itself, the VSP has suffered around ₹400 crore losses. They alleged that not even working capital was being made available to the VSP. They sought a CBI probe into the affairs of the VSP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said the VSP had made a net profit of ₹950 crore and turnover of ₹28,000 crore last year, and alleged that it was pushed into losses in the first quarter itself. They alleged that demurrages to the tune of ₹100 crore was paid by the plant in the last three months. They warned that the Centre would be forced to bow to the will of the people.

Trade union leaders G. Rama Rao, G. Srinivasa Rao, P. Gurunadha Rao, M. Ramu, S.S. Reddy, Harinadh and G. Eswara Rao were among those who participated.