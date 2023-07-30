ADVERTISEMENT

Relay hunger strike against move to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to complete 900 days on July 31

July 30, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The united struggle by workers and the involvement of all trade unions prevented the Central government from disinvesting even 1% of its stake in VSP so far, says VUPPC chairman

The Hindu Bureau

The relay hunger strike being organised by steel workers, under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC), is completing 900 days on Monday.

The hunger strike has been going on continuously for the last 899 days, irrespective of rain or shine. The COIVD-19 pandemic also did not shake their confidence, and they had continued their protest wearing masks and observing social distance. The workers took turns to sit on relay fast, without affecting their work at the steel plant.

Apart from the relay hunger camps, the trade unions organised rallies, protests and picketing at the Administration Building. The VUPPC had given a call for three State-wide bandhs and all of them were a success in view of the strong sentiment among the people on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which was established in Visakhapatnam after long struggles and 32 persons were martyred during the struggles for establishment of VSP.

National leaders of all Central trade unions, including AITUC, CITU, INTUC and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), had visited Visakhapatnam and expressed their solidarity with the striking workers. “The united struggle by workers and the involvement of all trade unions on the banner of VUPPC, have prevented the Central government from disinvesting even 1% of its stake in VSP, so far. We had prevented the members of the valuation committee from entering the plant premises in the first stage,” VUPPC chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao said on Sunday.

A rally was held in the rehabilitation colonies on Sunday. “A rally will be organised from the steel plant to Gangavaram Port on Monday with the demand ‘Quit Adani’. The Central trade unions have given a call for an all India protest on the slogan ‘Quit Corporates’. This would be held all over the country on August 9 to coincide with ‘Quit India’ movement,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

