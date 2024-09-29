Relay hunger fast from October 1 to protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: JAC

Visakhapatnam District Labour Unions JAC Chairman M. Jaggunaidu said on Sunday that a relay hunger strike will be held in the city from October 1 to 3 to protest against the authorities concerned who conspired to privatise the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant.

A roundtable was held in the city on Sunday under the chairmanship of Mr. Jaggunaidu.

After holding a meeting with them, Mr. Naidu announced the decision to undertake the relay hunger fast.

Speaking to the mediaon the occasion, he said that the activists of various students, workers and women’s welfare unions would participate in the relay hunger strike.

