GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Relay hunger fast from October 1 to protest against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant: JAC

Published - September 29, 2024 11:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Visakhapatnam District Labour Unions JAC Chairman M. Jaggunaidu said on Sunday that a relay hunger strike will be held in the city from October 1 to 3 to protest against the authorities concerned who conspired to privatise the RINL-Visakhapatnam steel plant.

A roundtable was held in the city on Sunday under the chairmanship of Mr. Jaggunaidu.

After holding a meeting with them, Mr. Naidu announced the decision to undertake the relay hunger fast.

Speaking to the mediaon the occasion, he said that the activists of various students, workers and women’s welfare unions would participate in the relay hunger strike.

Published - September 29, 2024 11:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.