Rein in private hospitals, MLA urges CM

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 September 2020 00:29 IST

‘Exorbitant fees are being collected by them’

TDP MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu has appealed to the Chief Minister and the State/ district health department to address issues concerning the exorbitant fees being charged by private hospitals on Monday.

He pointed out that many hospitals were running without proper support and facilities and yet charging high fees and were not accepting patients with insurance cover.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the State government has passed a GO limiting the daily fee and brought COVID-19 under Arogyasri it is not being implemented on the ground, he said.

He requested the health officials to take feedback from the public who have been treated and fleeced by the private hospitals.

The State and the district officials already have the list of COVID-19 positive case and it is linked to Aadhaar, Taking feedback from the public will not be difficult and will give an understanding about the ground realities, he said.