Rehire 106 workers sacked after closure of toll plaza, urges CITU

February 16, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM:

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded redeployment of the 106 workers who were laid off from their jobs following the removal of the toll plaza at Chilakapalem of Etcherla in Srikakulam district.

The workers staged a dharna opposite the office of the Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Hanumanthawaka, on Wednesday.

Addressing the workers, CITU State secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar and leader P. Tejeswara Rao said they would picket government offices if the retrenched workers were not redeployed at toll plazas at Madapam and Nathavalasa. They said that the 106 workers were working at the Chilakapalem toll plaza since 2007, which was abruptly closed on December 7, 2022.

They alleged that the NHAI authorities who had ordered closure of the Chilakapalem toll plaza, and reapportioned the revenue between the toll plazas at Madapam and Nathavalasa, failed to do anything for the workers who have been rendering services at Chilakapalem for the past 15 years. The CITU leaders demanded redeployment of the workers at the two toll plazas.

They alleged that repeated pleas to the officials, Assembly Speaker, Revenue Minister and people’s representatives went unheeded. They demanded that the Central and State government ensure justice for the workers without further delay.

Later, they handed over a memorandum to NHAI Project Director Shiva Sankar.

Chilakapalem Toll Plaza Employees Union leaders D.V. Narasimhulu, V. Venkata Ramana, A.V.R. Murthy, T. Appa Rao, P. Ramu and B. Rajeswara Rao were among those who participated in the protest.