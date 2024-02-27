GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Registration of names for supply of assistive devices to senior citizens begins in Vizag

Eligible senior citizens above the age of 60 in need of assistive devices will be given the equipment manufactured by ALIMCO, free of cost

February 27, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The registration of names for the distribution of assistive devices to eligible senior citizens, under the ‘Vayoshri’ scheme, began at a camp organised at the GVMC Primary School in Peda Jalaripeta, on Tuesday.

Differently Abled and Senior Citizens Assistance Corporation official J. Madhavi and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) APD Durga Prasad said that the programme for distribution of assistive devices to senior citizens (above 60 years of age), who require such devices, was taken up with the cooperation of Rajya Sabha Member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, the Central government organisation Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), and the district administration.

Programme coordinator Rupakula Ravi Kumar said that special camps were being held at various places in the district. Senior citizens requiring assistive devices will be given the equipment manufactured by ALIMCO, free of cost. The devices include — hearing aids, spectacles, wheelchairs, walking sticks, artificial dentures and tripods.

The devices would be given to those who register their names. The beneficiaries should submit copies of their White ration card, Aadhar card and two passport size photographs at the camps. A similar camp would be organised at the Port stadium in Old Town area of Visakhapatnam South Constituency on February 28 (Wednesday). Senior citizens have been asked to avail the opportunity. Representatives of ALIMCO and BJP leaders participated in the programme.

