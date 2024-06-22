ADVERTISEMENT

Regional Passport Office in Visakhapatnam celebrates International Day of Yoga 

Published - June 22, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Passport Office, Visakhapatnam, celebrated 10th International Day of Yoga at its office premises in Marripalem, here on Saturday. A workshop on yoga was also conducted for the staff, said Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali M. Gaikwad. She emphasised the importance of yoga in day-to-day life to overcome the lifestyle related health issues posed by the present day’s stressful and gadget-intensive life. She encouraged all the officials to adopt an active lifestyle with some physical activities like daily yoga and develop some hobbies for leading a healthy and stress-free life. A yoga teacher K.V.S.S.N. Murthy took the yoga day protocol, and conducted a question and answer session covering various aspects of yoga. A cultural programme by students from Nrityanjali Spirit of Art Academy enthralled the audience.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US