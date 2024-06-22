Regional Passport Office in Visakhapatnam celebrates International Day of Yoga 

The Regional Passport Office, Visakhapatnam, celebrated 10th International Day of Yoga at its office premises in Marripalem, here on Saturday. A workshop on yoga was also conducted for the staff, said Regional Passport Officer Vishwanjali M. Gaikwad. She emphasised the importance of yoga in day-to-day life to overcome the lifestyle related health issues posed by the present day’s stressful and gadget-intensive life. She encouraged all the officials to adopt an active lifestyle with some physical activities like daily yoga and develop some hobbies for leading a healthy and stress-free life. A yoga teacher K.V.S.S.N. Murthy took the yoga day protocol, and conducted a question and answer session covering various aspects of yoga. A cultural programme by students from Nrityanjali Spirit of Art Academy enthralled the audience.

