Regional parties not allocating enough seats to BCs in Andhra Pradesh, says GVL

August 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has blamed regional parties for not allocating enough seats to BCs in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Parliament.

He attended a meeting of All India Weavers’ Federation organised here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rao said that he was working hard to get political and economic empowerment of every backward social group. He called upon the backward classes to be united and fight to alleviate their problems together.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that BCs, who account for over 50% of the population, have only 15% representation in State legislature. This is travesty and negation of representative democracy,” Mr. Rao said.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 140 general category Assembly seats, but the fact that more than half of the MLAs belong to only two castes makes it clear that injustice is being done to BCs and other castes, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.