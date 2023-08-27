HamberMenu
Regional parties not allocating enough seats to BCs in Andhra Pradesh, says GVL

‘It is unfortunate that BCs, who account for over 50% of the population, have only 15% representation in State legislature’

August 27, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao

Rajya Sabha member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has blamed regional parties for not allocating enough seats to BCs in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Parliament.

He attended a meeting of All India Weavers’ Federation organised here on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rao said that he was working hard to get political and economic empowerment of every backward social group. He called upon the backward classes to be united and fight to alleviate their problems together.

“It is unfortunate that BCs, who account for over 50% of the population, have only 15% representation in State legislature. This is travesty and negation of representative democracy,” Mr. Rao said.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 140 general category Assembly seats, but the fact that more than half of the MLAs belong to only two castes makes it clear that injustice is being done to BCs and other castes, he added.

