Regional finals of JSW Futurescapes Young World Painting Competition in Visakhapatnam a big draw

March 14, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Tanvi Pranetha of Timpany School (Sub-Junior), Amrita Pandey of Sanskruthi Global School, Parawada (Junior), and G. Jairaj of Sri Sarada Vidyanilayam (Senior) won the first prize in their respective categories in the regional finale of the JSW Futurescapes Painting Competition—The Hindu Young World, organised at the Visakhapatnam Public Library at Dwarakanagar, here, on Thursday.

The second and third prizes were secured by P. Keerthi Siva Jyothi (DAV Public School, Butchirajupalem) and D. Rishi Akhil Brahma (Silver Oak’s School) in the sub-junior category; V. Jaahnavi (Sanskruthi Global School) and V. Balaji (MJP AP BC Welfare School, Simhachalam) in the junior category; and Manya Prasad (Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Kapuluppada) and K. Paradhithi(Ramakrishna School, NAD) in the senior category:

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) curator Nandani Salaria, who participated as chief guest in the prize distribution function, drove home the message of environmental protection. She called upon the children to shun the use of ‘single-use plastics’, to use cloth and jute bags in place of plastic carry bags. She also advised them to plant saplings and ensure their growth by watering them regularly.

Ms. Salaria also impressed upon the children to visit the zoo to learn more about the animal kingdom, by gathering information available at different enclosures at the zoo. Children should be inquisitive and develop the habit of questioning different aspects of plant and animal life and the environment. She also advised them to respect their parents and heed their advice.

Sandhya Patnaik, artist and judge of the painting competition, called upon children to learn whatever they do with interest to excel in their chosen field, be it in studies, games, sports, or the arts. She said all the participants had done a great job with the brush. She opined that more than winning, participation in the event was important and said that each one of the participants would make it big in life someday.

In total, 3,000 students participated in the three categories in the preliminary round, which was held at the respective schools. A total of 254 children from 30 schools participated in the regional finale in the three categories of sub-junior (86), junior (90), and senior (78).

All the regional qualified were given a medal and a certificate. The top three winners in each category received a trophy and a certificate. The following seven winners in each category received a consolation prize, which includes a medal and a certificate.

The topper in each of the three categories has qualified for the national finale, which will be held virtually. The details of the national finale will be announced later.

The event was sponsored by JSW Steels.