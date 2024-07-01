Reforms will be introduced to make APSRTC profitable, says Transport Minister

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has said that reforms will be introduced to the extent needed, in AP State Road Transport Corporation (APS RTC) to put the corporation on the road to profit. He described employees and passengers as two eyes of the corporation.

The Minister launched three new Super Luxury services of the corporation at Maddilapalem Depot here on Monday. The new buses were recently acquired at a cost of ₹1.20 crore and they would be operated as inter-district services. He also felicitated employees, who stood as a role model for others with their outstanding services to the corporation.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that better services would be provided to passengers, and medical insurance extended to the employees. He recalled that despite economic and other difficulties over the years, the corporation had continued to make progress due to the hard work of employees and providing better service to passengers. The identity of the corporation would be protected by bringing in the needed reforms and modernisation of services.

He announced that free bus facility for women would be launched soon. Electric buses would be launched soon and the cargo and courier services would be diversified to make the corporation profitable. Saying that he would be available to the public, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy called upon the workers to bring any problem or issue to his notice through the phone. He also said that he would tour every district in the State once in two months. The Transport Minister said that 1,400 new services would be launched across the State soon. New services have already been launched in some of the districts, he added.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and RTC Regional Manager Appalaraju were among those present.

