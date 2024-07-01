GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reforms will be introduced to make APSRTC profitable, says Transport Minister

Free bus facility for women will be launched soon, he says

Updated - July 02, 2024 12:27 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 11:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandapilli Ramprasad Reddy launching new buses at Maddilapalem Depot in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is seen.

Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandapilli Ramprasad Reddy launching new buses at Maddilapalem Depot in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu is seen. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

Minister for Transport, Sports and Youth Services Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy has said that reforms will be introduced to the extent needed, in AP State Road Transport Corporation (APS RTC) to put the corporation on the road to profit. He described employees and passengers as two eyes of the corporation.

The Minister launched three new Super Luxury services of the corporation at Maddilapalem Depot here on Monday. The new buses were recently acquired at a cost of ₹1.20 crore and they would be operated as inter-district services. He also felicitated employees, who stood as a role model for others with their outstanding services to the corporation.

Addressing the workers, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said that better services would be provided to passengers, and medical insurance extended to the employees. He recalled that despite economic and other difficulties over the years, the corporation had continued to make progress due to the hard work of employees and providing better service to passengers. The identity of the corporation would be protected by bringing in the needed reforms and modernisation of services.

He announced that free bus facility for women would be launched soon. Electric buses would be launched soon and the cargo and courier services would be diversified to make the corporation profitable. Saying that he would be available to the public, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy called upon the workers to bring any problem or issue to his notice through the phone. He also said that he would tour every district in the State once in two months. The Transport Minister said that 1,400 new services would be launched across the State soon. New services have already been launched in some of the districts, he added.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and RTC Regional Manager Appalaraju were among those present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.