Refer virus patients to VIMS or district hospitals, say officials

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2020 23:07 IST

COVID-19 positive patients should be referred to the State COVID Hospital (VIMS) or the district COVID Hospitals, GHCCD, Care-2, Pradhama, GITAM Hospital, NRI, Gayatri Medical College Hospital and Indus Hospital.

This decision was taken at an emergency meeting conducted at the KGH here on Thursday. The temporary Isolation Ward will continue in KGH as usual but the number of in-patients would be restricted. CKD patients, who test COVID positive initially but later on test negative at private hospitals, who had admitted them earlier under Dr. YSR Arogyasri, should undergo dialysis there itself. The 103 staff nurses and 22 anaesthesia technicians, who have joined under COVID-19 special recruitment, were sent to VIMS. Separate isolation facility was created for COVID positive doctors and nurses, working at VIMS. As OYO has failed to provide rooms for quarantine, the meeting decided to enter into an MoU with 'New Blue Homes' and a decision was taken to inform the higher authorities.

G.Arjuna, Superintendent, KGH, P.V.Sudhakar, Principal, AMC, K. Satya Varaprasad, Director VIMS, K.V.V.Vijay Kumar, Superintendent, GHCCD, K. Indira Devi, Deputy Superintendent, KGH, P. Appa Rao, Prof. and HOD Microbiology, S. Sreenivas, Prof. and HOD General Medicine, KGH, C. Jayraj, Prof. & HOD General Surgery, KGH, G.Prasad, Prof. & HOD Nephrology, K. Anji babu, DCSRMO, KGH, Lakshmi Sowjanya, Nodal Officer, COVID-19 KGH, ARMOs M.Vijay Sankar, Ch.Sadhana, H.R.K.Dora and P. Bindhu Madhavi attended.