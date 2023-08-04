ADVERTISEMENT

Reduce shutdown of Visakhapatnam airport from 11 to 8 hours, BJP Andhra Pradesh president Purandeswari urges Defence Minister

August 04, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The closure of the airport, during night time for over four months, will disrupt the services of 12 flights, including the Vizag-Singapore flight’

The Hindu Bureau

D. Purandeswari

The closure of Visakhapatnam airport, during the nights for over four months, will disrupt the services of 12 flights, including the Vizag-Singapore flight, and the shutdown time should be reduced to 8 hours, according to BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, Ms. Purandeswari noted that it was decided by the Navy, which controls the airport, that the resurfacing of the runway should be undertaken from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. for which the airport would have to be shut down for 11 hours for about five months, disrupting the night services.

ALSO READ
Night flights from Visakhapatnam International Airport to be stopped from November 15 till March-end

She noted that the resurfacing of the runway, at Vizag airport, which was due in 2019, could not be done due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same was not undertaken till date. The closure timings proposed by the Navy, would affect the flight to Singapore, which not only provides direct connectivity from Vizag to Singapore, but also provides connectivity to other international destinations from there. The closure time would also disrupt flight services to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam is emerging as an industrial hub, catering to the needs of pharma, garment, aqua and other sectors, besides emerging as a tourist destination. The prolonged closure of the airport would hamper the economy of Visakhapatnam and the business of the above-mentioned sectors, Ms. Purandeswari said.

She appealed to the Defence Minister to consider revising the closure hours from 10.30 p.m. to 6.30 a.m., instead of 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US