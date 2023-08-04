Reduce shutdown of Visakhapatnam airport from 11 to 8 hours, BJP Andhra Pradesh president Purandeswari urges Defence Minister

August 04, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The closure of Visakhapatnam airport, during the nights for over four months, will disrupt the services of 12 flights, including the Vizag-Singapore flight, and the shutdown time should be reduced to 8 hours, according to BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari.

In a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday, Ms. Purandeswari noted that it was decided by the Navy, which controls the airport, that the resurfacing of the runway should be undertaken from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. for which the airport would have to be shut down for 11 hours for about five months, disrupting the night services.

She noted that the resurfacing of the runway, at Vizag airport, which was due in 2019, could not be done due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the same was not undertaken till date. The closure timings proposed by the Navy, would affect the flight to Singapore, which not only provides direct connectivity from Vizag to Singapore, but also provides connectivity to other international destinations from there. The closure time would also disrupt flight services to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Pune.

Visakhapatnam is emerging as an industrial hub, catering to the needs of pharma, garment, aqua and other sectors, besides emerging as a tourist destination. The prolonged closure of the airport would hamper the economy of Visakhapatnam and the business of the above-mentioned sectors, Ms. Purandeswari said.

She appealed to the Defence Minister to consider revising the closure hours from 10.30 p.m. to 6.30 a.m., instead of 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

