Reduce shutdown of Visakhapatnam airport, four trade bodies urge Union Civil Aviation Minister

August 12, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The closure of the airport for long hours during nights to facilitate the resurfacing of the runway at Visakhapatnam International Airport will result in a setback to the airport, which is just recovering from the pandemic crisis, say the leaders of four trade bodies in the city.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Saturday, AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation(APCCIF) president Pydah Krishna Prasad, AP Air Travellers Association (APATA) president K. Kumar Raju, vice president D.S. Varma and others said that while there could be no compromise on safety of passengers, reduction of the restricted hours and allocation of more slots for passenger flights would go a long way in sustaining the growth trajectory of the airport.

Vizag airport was on the verge of attaining the pre-COVID-19 passenger footfalls of around 26.5 lakh, a year. The participants felt that the Navy, instead of taking a unilateral decision on the timings and dates for resurfacing the runway, should have consulted all the stakeholders and involved them in the decision-making process so that an amicable solution could have been worked out.

The proposed shutdown for 11 hours, a day, from November 15 to March 31, would have a huge impact on tourism, winter and year-end rush of passengers. An international conference of surgeons was scheduled in December, in which doctors from different nations of the world were expected to participate. The disruption of civil flights would cause inconvenience to the delegates attending the conference.

The number of slots at Vizag airport have increased by about 40% after the commissioning of the N 5 taxi track. The number of additional slots given to commercial flights was, however, negligible. They sought that at least during the restricted period, the Navy should allocate more slots to passenger flights.

They appealed to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation to revise the closure hours from 11 p.m. t0 6.30 a.m. to minimise the disruption to the schedules of commercial flights.