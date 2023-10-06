Reduce runway closure time at Visakhapatnam airport for proposed resurfacing works, GVL urges Defence Minister, Defence Secretary

October 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Rajya Sabha Member from BJP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane to reduce the runway closure time at Visakhapatnam International Airport for the proposed resurfacing works to minimise the impact on late night flights.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that he informed them that the runway at Visakhapatnam Airport, which is under the control of Indian Navy, is planned to be closed for night operations between 9 pm and 8 a.m. from November 15, 2023, to April 1, 2024, due to the proposed runway resurfacing work.

Stating that the closure of airport runway for a long duration of 4.5 months would severely affect business operations and inconvenience passengers due to the cancellation of several flights, he sought their intervention to reduce the period of resurfacing works in Visakhapatnam airport by adopting modern methods and techniques.

He informed that resurfacing works in Hyderabad and Pune airports were completed in a much shorter duration of less than one month by using modern methods and technology, and sought the works at Visakhapatnam airport should also be completed in a much shorter duration.

Mentioning about the early completion of resurfacing works in Hyderabad airport, Mr. Narasimha Rao added: “Rajiv Gandhi International Airport operator, GIAL, Hyderabad, has completed the first phase of refurbishment of its runway in just 15 days as compared to the normal time frame of three months. The use of new Airport Grade Steel Guard (AGSG) technology to apply a special protective coat to the runway designed to preserve, and extend the life of existing asphalt pavement surfaces, made the super quick time possible.”

He also requested the Defence Minister and Defence Secretary that the time of closure of the airport runway for the resurfacing works may be revised to 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to minimise disturbance to the flight schedules.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said that both the Defence Minister and Defence Secretary were very responsive and promised to have the matter examined for early completion of resurfacing works in Visakhapatnam airport.