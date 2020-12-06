Reduce maternal and infant mortality in Agency: ITDA PO

‘Milk meant for distribution at anganwadi centres is being sold in parts of Odisha’

Project Officer, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, S. Venkateswar, said that YSR Sampoornaposhana scheme should be implemented strictly to bring down child and mother deaths, in the Agency. As part of scheme, nutritious food has to be provided for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children. He was conducting a meet on maternal healthcare and mortality in Paderu region, here on Saturday.

He said that about 40% of tribals in the State live in Paderu Agency alone. “If children between one and five years die, it will be considered as apathy from the anganwadi centres,” he said. Dr. Venkateswar said that officials should visit villages if case of any death and conduct an inquiry on how the death has occurred and submit a report on the incident.

The PO said that it had come to his notice that milk intended for distribution at the anganwadi centres in Agency areas is being sold in parts of Odisha. He asked the anganwadi officials to give a proper explanation on the issue.

He later inspected Pedalabudu Grama Sachivalayam.