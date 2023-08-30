Reduce logistics cost, shipping fraternity urges BJP Rajya Sabha member in Visakhapatnam

August 30, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A joint meeting of Visakhapatnam Steamship Agents Association, Visakhapatnam Customs Brokers Association, Visakhapatnam Stevedores Association, A P Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation and VCCI was held by BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao here on Wednesday.

The shipping fraternity brought to the notice of Mr. Narasimha Rao issues pertaining to the Port and logistics and sought his intervention in alleviating the problems. They sought among other things reduction of the logistics cost to make the port competitive and for the economic development of the region, review of the land policy by the Ministry of Shipping to reduce land rentals and to make the port competitive, delinking from market value of land, extension of lease period from 30 to 50 years or with auto-extension clause for renewal, dredging and widening of channel to be taken up at Visakhapatnam Port to handle cape size vessels in Inner Harbour, expediting the Convent Junction to Sheelanagar, and the Sheelanagar to Sabbavaram road projects on priority basis, improvement of railway rake availability, provision of parking lots for trucks and trailers and elevated corridors to ease traffic congestion.