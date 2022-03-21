Reduce diesel price, crane owners urge Union government

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 20:19 IST

Special Correspondent March 21, 2022 20:19 IST

‘Bring diesel under the purview of GST to enable us to claim input credit’

‘Bring diesel under the purview of GST to enable us to claim input credit’

The Visakhapatnam Heavy Crane Owners Association (VHCOA) unanimously elected the new team of office-bearers at its general body meeting here, on Sunday. They are: president – S. Leela Raghava Rao, vice-president – D.V.B. Krishnam Raju, secretary – Venkumahanti Chandrasekhar, joint secretary – Ch. Subrahmanyam, treasurer – Peela Koteswara Rao and assistant auditor – B.V. Ravindra Reddy. P. Rajesh was elected honorary chairman, A. Ravi Prasad as an associate to the Crane Owners Association of India, Mumbai, and Shankar Narayan and Rajagopal Rao were elected advisers. The general body appealed to the Union government to reduce the price of diesel as crane owners had suffered a lot during the pandemic. They also sought that diesel should be brought under the purview of GST to enable them claim input credit.



Our code of editorial values