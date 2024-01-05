Redevelopment of Duvvada railway station in Visakhapatnam to begin soon

January 05, 2024 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has said that the work on construction of the 3rd and 4th line from Duvvada to Simhachalam North and the redevelopment of Duvvada railway station, under the Amrit Bharat scheme would be taken up soon, according to Duvvada Railway User’s Association (DRUA) secretary K. Eswar.

Mr. Eswar called on the DRM at the latter’s office on Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking early commencement of the works, sanctioned under Amrit Bharat at Duvvada railway station.

The DRM said that a meeting would be held after Sankranti to finalise the development works to be taken up under Amrit Bharat scheme at Duvvada, The design and master plan of the station building has already been prepared, and there was no dearth of funds. He said that the works under Amrit Bharat scheme were delayed as the 3rd and 4th line works were under finalisation.

The station building redevelopment works could be taken up once the 3rd and 4th line works were finalised as taking up the redevelopment work before that might require changes to the station building.

