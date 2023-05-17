Redesigned Sportstar magazine unveiled in Visakhapatnam

May 17, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The redesigned magazine of Sportstar, a sister publication of The Hindu, was unveiled by the Secretary of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association K. Parthasarathi and its vice-president D.S. Varma, at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to a gathering of budding cricketers, Mr. Parthasarathi said that Sportstar was the only publication that has been publishing sports articles and news for over four decades.

The design is now more vibrant and dynamic and it has always maintained its quality of articles and pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering his earlier cricketing days, he said, “In those days, when there was no television, posters and pictures of the magazine had adorned the rooms of all budding sportspersons.”

He also spoke of how Sportstar had great demand among the youngsters and they had eagerly waited for its every new edition.

Mr. D.S. Varma congratulated The Hindu and the Sportstar team for redesigning the magazine and also appreciated its online edition.

He also spoke about the quality of photographs and said that the photos were one among the best in the world.

The Hindu’s Andhra Pradesh Bureau Chief Sumit Bhattacharjee, AGM (Advt) S.L.B. Ramakrishna, VDCA’s J.K.M. Raju and officials and coaches were present at the re-launch.

The budding cricketers were given a copy of Sportstar.