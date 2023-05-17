HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Redesigned Sportstar magazine unveiled in Visakhapatnam

It is the only publication to cover sports articles and news for over four decades, says VDCA Secretary

May 17, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee
From left: S.L.B. Ramakrishna, senior AGM, Advertisements and Sumit Bhattacharjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief of Bureau of The Hindu, and K. Parthasarathi, Secretary, D.S. Varma, Vice-President and J.K.M. Raju of the VDCA, launching the redesigned Sportstar magazine in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

From left: S.L.B. Ramakrishna, senior AGM, Advertisements and Sumit Bhattacharjee, Andhra Pradesh Chief of Bureau of The Hindu, and K. Parthasarathi, Secretary, D.S. Varma, Vice-President and J.K.M. Raju of the VDCA, launching the redesigned Sportstar magazine in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The redesigned magazine of Sportstar, a sister publication of The Hindu, was unveiled by the Secretary of Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association K. Parthasarathi and its vice-president D.S. Varma, at the Dr. YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking to a gathering of budding cricketers, Mr. Parthasarathi said that Sportstar was the only publication that has been publishing sports articles and news for over four decades.

The design is now more vibrant and dynamic and it has always maintained its quality of articles and pictures.

Remembering his earlier cricketing days, he said, “In those days, when there was no television, posters and pictures of the magazine had adorned the rooms of all budding sportspersons.”

He also spoke of how Sportstar had great demand among the youngsters and they had eagerly waited for its every new edition.

Mr. D.S. Varma congratulated The Hindu and the Sportstar team for redesigning the magazine and also appreciated its online edition.

He also spoke about the quality of photographs and said that the photos were one among the best in the world.

The Hindu’s Andhra Pradesh Bureau Chief Sumit Bhattacharjee, AGM (Advt) S.L.B. Ramakrishna, VDCA’s J.K.M. Raju and officials and coaches were present at the re-launch.

The budding cricketers were given a copy of Sportstar.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / sport / newspaper and magazine

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.