Red Cross society to hold competitions for students

The State branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) will organise painting, essay writing and elocution competitions to the students in the age group of 14 to 18 years, in connection with its centenary celebrations slated for next year.

The competitions will be organised at Red Cross Bhavan, near Zilla Parishad office at Maharanipeta.

Theme and topic

The topics and themes for the events is ‘Looking back 100 years of Indian Red Cross Society and marching forward’.

According to the organisers, painting competition will be organised between 10.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. on August 27, while the essay writing competition will be held on the same day from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The elocution competition will be organised at 10 a.m. on August 28.

Registration

The last date for registration is August 25.

For further details, interested people can contact IRCS secretary (Visakhapatnam) K. Srinivasa Rao by dialling 8333821359 and 8500959862.