Red Cross providing food, water to stranded passengers and slum dwellers

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) is distributing food, water packets to stranded passengers and slum dwellers apart from conducting COVID-19 awareness programmes. Biscuit packets were distributed to children at the Paediatrics ward of KGH, according to K. Srinivasa Rao, secretary, IRCS, Visakhapatnam.

Red Cross is maintaining a shelter for urban homeless to Peda Waltair. Food and water is being provided daily to people staying in shelter. Masks, soaps and sanitisers are also being distributed to the Old Age Home, being run by Red Cross at Gandigundam village. Masks, soaps and sanitisers are also being distributed to senior citizens at the home.

Red Cross is maintaining two evening clinics at Port Area from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Queen Mary’s Government Primary High School at Kota Veedhi and at the GVMC Primary School at Atchiyammapeta. Those with corona symptoms are referred to the Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD). General public may contact the Secretary, IRCS, Visakhapatnam, on the mobile No. 83338 21359 for any service required for needy people.