Recruitment process likely to begin shortly at Andhra University

March 16, 2022

From a strength of 1,200 a decade ago, the faculty numbers only 223 now

The nine-decade-old Andhra University, which has been reeling under a severe shortage of teaching staff for the last 10 years, is expected to witness recruitments soon with the State government deciding to replenish the vacancies in its faculty.

From a strength of around 1,200 permanent faculty members, the varsity’s teaching staff has dwindled to 223 now, resulting in a number of courses being dropped and some being merged with other departments.

However, things are expected to take a turn for the better as steps are being taken to complete the recruitment process at the earliest.

Speaking to The Hindu, Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy said that the rationalisation part of the recruitment process has been completed by the government and further orders are awaited.

“We have submitted a requirement of 700 faculty members, and even if the government sanctions 350 to 450, it should be enough for us,” he said.

For the last few years, AU has been managing the staff shortage with 10 adjunct faculty, around 30 honorary professors and around 104 contract teachers.

This apart, in recent times, after the government had withdrawn the aided teachers from aided colleges, around 85 of them were posted to AU. Though the government had withdrawn a few of them, 45 of them are still on the campus, said the V-C. “But this will not suffice. We need new teachers, as many of the existing ones will attain their superannuation in the next couple of years,” he said.

Though there is no clarity on when the new recruitment will take place, as per Prof. Prasad Reddy, it can happen any time in the next few months.

Projects on time

Meanwhile, the university is going ahead with all its projects that includes the setting up of the incubation centre and new hostels, at an estimated cost of around ₹60 crore.

All the 15 new projects will be ready for inauguration by June this year. This includes at least six new hostels including the 360-bed hostel for AU College of Engineering for Women. All put together, we will be addressing the hostel needs of at least 1,200 students, said Prof. Prasad Reddy.