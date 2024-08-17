ADVERTISEMENT

Recruitment drive for diploma holders at GICE in Visakahpatnam on August 20

Published - August 17, 2024 06:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Autoliv, a company specialising in automotive safety systems, is holding a recruitment drive student registration for diploma pass-outs at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), located opposite the Government Polytechnic at Kancharapalem here at 9.30 a.m. on August 20.

The selected candidates will be appointed as ‘Diploma Trainee’ with a salary package of ₹2.36 LPA. The job location is Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. Both male and female diploma pass-outs from 2022, 2023 and 2024 batches from Mechanical, Electrical, Automobile, Instrumentation and Electronis branches are eligible to attend, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Unregistered candidates can also participate directly in the selection process. Candidates have to carry their updated resume for the interview.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US