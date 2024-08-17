Recruitment drive for diploma holders at GICE in Visakahpatnam on August 20

Autoliv, a company specialising in automotive safety systems, is holding a recruitment drive student registration for diploma pass-outs at the Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE), located opposite the Government Polytechnic at Kancharapalem here at 9.30 a.m. on August 20.

The selected candidates will be appointed as ‘Diploma Trainee’ with a salary package of ₹2.36 LPA. The job location is Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. Both male and female diploma pass-outs from 2022, 2023 and 2024 batches from Mechanical, Electrical, Automobile, Instrumentation and Electronis branches are eligible to attend, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Unregistered candidates can also participate directly in the selection process. Candidates have to carry their updated resume for the interview.