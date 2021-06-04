Recoveries outnumber new COVID cases in Visakhapatnam district

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 June 2021 17:59 IST

1,742 persons recover against 634 new cases; five more patients succumb to coronavirus

The Visakhapatnam district has been witnessing a gradual decline in the COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 634 new infections were reported, while 1,742 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered. The new cases take the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 1,40,961. Since May 31, the daily infections have been below 1,000.

The death toll has increased to 934 after five more persons succumbed to the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

The number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,29,571 and the active cases have reduced to 10,456.

Most of the hospitals, including King George Hospital (KGH), have been witnessing a good number of discharges on a daily basis. Many ventilator beds are also vacant in several hospitals, it is learnt.