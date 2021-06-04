Visakhapatnam

Recoveries outnumber new COVID cases in Visakhapatnam district

The Visakhapatnam district has been witnessing a gradual decline in the COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 634 new infections were reported, while 1,742 persons, who were undergoing treatment for the virus, have recovered. The new cases take the COVID-19 cumulative tally to 1,40,961. Since May 31, the daily infections have been below 1,000.

The death toll has increased to 934 after five more persons succumbed to the infection.

The number of discharges/recoveries has increased to 1,29,571 and the active cases have reduced to 10,456.

Most of the hospitals, including King George Hospital (KGH), have been witnessing a good number of discharges on a daily basis. Many ventilator beds are also vacant in several hospitals, it is learnt.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 6:00:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/recoveries-outnumber-new-covid-cases-in-visakhapatnam-district/article34728384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY