Recovered positive patients should be tested again: Collector

District collector V. Vinay Chand said positive patients, who recovered after treatment, should be tested again for reconfirmation before they are discharged from hospital. Speaking at a review meeting with field surveillance and cluster containment committees here on Monday, he said the patients should be discharged as per the protocol of the Central government. Persons who have come from outside places should be compulsorily quarantined and RT-PCR tests should be conducted for them.

He said as a part of the fourth phase door-to-door survey from April 21 to 25 Aasha, ANM, village and ward volunteers, and field surveillance teams will identify persons suffering from cold and fever and will conduct tests. Stickers will be pasted on the houses covered under survey. No house should be left in containment zones in GVMC area, Narsipatnam, Yelamanchili and Padmanabham mandals.

In another meet, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana said that in the survey everyone should be covered, particular focus should be on ANMs working in the Medical and Health Department, ASHA workers, doctors, ward and village secretaries and volunteers.

All the houses must be covered in the fourth round and MDOs and zone commissioners must ensure it, Ms. Srijana said.

Paderu Sub-Collector S. Venkateswar, DM & HO Tirupati Rao and Chief Medical Officer (Health) K.S.L.G. Sastry participated