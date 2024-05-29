ADVERTISEMENT

Record hundi collections at Simhachalam temple

Published - May 29, 2024 11:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The hundi (donation boxes) collections at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple received a record ₹3.56 crore for the last 28 days. Apart from this, gold ornaments, weighing 142.100 gm, and silver ornaments, weighing 28.440 kg, were also received, according to a statement issued by temple executive officer S. Srinivasa Murthy on Wednesday.

Out of the 40 hundis at the temple, the collections in 15 hundis were counted on May 27 and the remaining 25 were counted on May 28, under the supervision of the temple officials. The cash included US $134 and 47 currencies of Indonesia, Malaysia and a few other countries.

