Record cargo handling

West Quay Multiport Private Limited, one of the leading private terminals at Visakhapatnam Port, handled the largest ever single consignment of 71,000 tonne of pet coke at WQ-6 berth on Friday. The imported cargo was received by m.v Novios Sagittarius at the multipurpose berth. “This is the single largest consignment ever received by us since 2015,” vice-president (commercial) of WQMPL T. Chandra Sekharam told The Hindu.

The pet coke arrived from the United States for supply to various cement companies. WQ-6 berth built under develop, build, operate, finance and transfer (DBFOT) basis has so far handled 1.24 million tonnes. During the financial year, the terminal is expected to do exceedingly well.

An investment of about ₹250 crore has been made on developing the terminal. It can handle cargo up to six million tonnes. The concession agreement with the developer was signed for 30 years.

The terminal is environment-friendly and provides professional services with operational excellence making it the best choice for the importers and the exporters for handling their cargo of various bulk and break bulk in the vast hinterland spread over Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

“The terminal is geared up to meet the trade requirement by ensuring maximum discharge/ load rate per day, quick turnaround time of vessels and evacuation from the berth in a completely mechanised environment,” WQMPL deputy general manager Pravir Pattanaik said.