Reckless driving pushing up death toll on roads in Visakhapatnam

Recently, three youngsters lost their lives in a tragic road accident at Venkojipalem on NH-16 due to severe head injuries. They were reportedly triple riding without helmets, over-speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

While this is not an isolated incident, reports show that all age groups contribute to the number of accident fatalities, indicating widespread reckless driving behaviour.

In 2022, Visakhapatnam had witnessed 1,327 road accidents resulting in 358 deaths and 1,281 injuries. Two-wheelers were involved in approximately 70% of the accidents, with 108 deaths and 121 injuries attributed to riders not wearing helmets. While many factors might lead to road accidents, responsible driving plays a crucial role in preventing them.

Following speed limits, keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, and using turn signals can avoid accidents such as losing control, collisions, and hitting pedestrians or animals.

Studies stating that wearing seat belts and helmets can significantly reduce the risk of injury and death make wearing a seat belt or a good quality helmet correctly with the chin strap fastened and visor down, beyond just a legal requirement.

To ensure road safety and reduce accidents, the police are promoting responsible driving and traffic law compliance by holding rallies, visiting schools and colleges, and instructing individuals, including auto drivers, on accident response. Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth stressed that these efforts require inter-departmental cooperation and highlighted the need for pre-checks and stricter laws to minimise accidents. He emphasised the role of the Road Transport Authority in imposing stricter licensing regulations and revoking licences in case of violations. With about 11% of Visakhapatnam accident deaths occurring on the BRTS road due to overspeeding, poor lighting, and accidents involving pedestrians, both citizens and the GVMC have a responsibility to improve road safety through responsible driving and creating foot overbridges or underpasses.

While responsible driving is critical to preventing accidents, an effective trauma care system is equally essential for reducing the fatality rate. The medical professionals and first responders on the front lines are trained and have access to top-notch equipment to assist victims, said the Police Commissioner. Highlighting the need for more trauma care centres in the city, he stated that their location and preparedness are paramount.

With precious lives being lost on the streets in accidents every day, a collaborative effort between citizens and authorities has become the need of the hour. Citizens exercising caution and responsibility while driving and enforcement of stringent traffic laws by authorities, improvement of road infrastructure, and access to quality trauma care can save many lives. It is crucial to remember that a little negligence can cost an innocent life, leaving families in pain and suffering while a little diligence can prevent such avoidable tragedies.