Recent heavy rains fill water bodies in Visakhapatnam to the brim

The water bodies including reservoirs, which are the main source of water for the people, industries and commercial establishments under Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits, are brimming with heavy inflows thanks to the copious rains in the last two weeks under the influence of two depressions over the Bay of Bengal since the fourth week of August.

The water bodies depend on the rains in the catchment areas of Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts, apart from some parts of neighbouring Vizianagaram district.

According to the real-time data collection of weather events, including rainfall, by the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), an A.P. government’s wing, Visakhaptnam district received 740.9 mm of rainfall against its normal 478.2 mm of rainfall from June 1 till date (September 10). Anakapalli district received 782.9 mm of rainfall against its normal of 545.2 mm of rainfall during the period. Alluri Sitharama Raju district received 1160.1 mm of rainfall against its normal of 780.4 mm.

The people are hoping for a relief from the water woes due to the rains as they have faced problems in summer.

“Yes, almost all the water resources of the GVMC, including reservoirs and rivers, are above the minimum level (drawdown level) thanks to abundant rains in the past one week. There will be no problem for water in the coming months,” a senior GVMC official told The Hindu.

According to data received from the GVMC, Meghadrigedda reservoir with a maximum water level (MWL) of 61 feet had the latest water level of 58 ft. Nearly 10 ft of water level was increased from July 22 to September 9. The MWL of Yeleru reservoir is 86.56 m, and its latest water level is 85.7 m. Its July level was 75.60 m. Raiwada was at 111.37 metres on Sunday against MWL of 114 metres.

Similarly, MWL of Thatipudi reservoir is 297 feet and by Sunday, its level reached 290.2 feet. Similarly, water level in Gambheeram Gedda stands at 125 feet as against the MWL of 126 feet. The water level in Mudasarlova reservoir in the city limits with good inflow has reached 163 feet as against its MWL of 169 feet. The Gostani reservoir has a water level of 29 feet as on Sunday against its full level of 35 feet.

“It is a good sign that not only the reservoirs are brimming due to the rains but also the groundwater level is also rising. The city may not see any shortage of water in the near future,” said a Groundwater Resources Department official.

The officials concerned, including Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, visited the Mehadrigedda Reservoir to inspect the water level and directed the officials to start evacuation of the people in its downstream if required.

At present, the GVMC is supplying 350 million litres of water to people (approximately 25 lakh odd population), businesses and industries in various parts of the city. It has nearly 8,500 borewells

