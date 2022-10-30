Recent bonhomie between Naidu and Pawan appears to be heralding a political churning in Andhra Pradesh

As of now, Jagan appears to be in a comfortable position with his schemes doing well and he being able to dole them out effectively on time

The recent bonhomie between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, has given a different hue to the prevailing political climate in the State. It appears to be heralding a political churning in the State.

Though Mr. Naidu walking up to actor-turned politician Pawan Kalyan is being projected as a solidarity move, the chemistry between both the leaders paint a different picture. And this has given enough ammunition to the YSR Congress Party to substantiate its claim that the JSP is the ‘B’ team of the TDP and that there is a tacit understanding between both the leaders, though there is no formal alliance between both the political parties, as of now.

But the question is, will this gesture turn into an alliance and whether it can dent the YSR Congress Party’s powerhouse, in the 2024 Assembly elections.

As of now, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to be in a comfortable position with his schemes doing well and he being able to dole them out effectively on time. But the critical aspect is, will Pawan Kalyan, with or without Naidu, be able to consolidate the Kapu votes.

Kapus, constitute about 15.2% of the population in the State and together with Velama (3%), Balija (3%) and Telaga (5.2%), it touches around 26 to 27%, which is quite a considerable number and can dictate the fortunes of political parties.

Though every political party, be it JSP, TDP, YSRCP or for that matter BJP, try to woo them, there is quite a resentment among them, for not being included in the BC list.

BC list

In 1915, the then British Government at Madras Presidency had included all Kapus (sects and subsects) into the BC list. But immediately after the formation of the State in 1956, they were removed from the list. In 1968, the Anantha Raman Commission included Munnuru and Turpu Kapu in the OBC list and since then the other Kapus have been on the warpath, which culminated into a violent protest in 2016, and Ratnachal Express was torched at Tuni.

Both the YSRCP and the TDP have expressed their support to their cause and in 2017 the then TDP Government had also passed a Bill providing 5% reservation, but it was not accepted by the Supreme Court, as it breached the 50% quota.

Since the formation of the united Andhra Pradesh, the State has seen 13 Chief Ministers who were from the Reddy community, including a few like Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, being elected and serving for at least two terms. The Reddys are followed by the Kammas, with N.T. Rama Rao and Nara Chandrababu Naidu, being elected at least twice, said Professor A. Prasanna Kumar, former Rector of Andhra University and a political scientist.

People from other castes who made it to the CM posts were P.V. Narasimha Rao who was a Brahmin and Damodaram Sanjivayya, who was a Dalit. There is confusion regarding the caste of Tanguturi Anjaiah, as his grandson claims that he was a Reddy by caste and not a Dalit.

Kapus, despite being numerically superior, could never get the CM’s post and there is a simmering dissatisfaction among them, as they feel that they were also used by all political parties and never given the prominence, observed Prof. Prasanna Kumar.

Kapu consolidation

Andhra Pradesh had always been a Congress bastion, with at least 16 Chief Ministers from the party, including a number of them serving two terms. The only opposition that the Congress had in the early days was from the Left parties. In the first Assembly elections in 1956, Left parties under the combined umbrella of PDF (Progressive Democratic Front) could secure 22 seats. Then again in the 1962 elections, the CPI could bag 51 seats. Thereafter, for a few years the main opposition was the Janata Party. But even in the 1975 elections (emergency period), Janata Party was not able to unseat the Congress hegemony, and could secure only 60 seats.

The first real challenge to the Indian National Congress (INC) was NTR’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Within nine months after forming the party, NTR could unseat his formidable Congress opponent Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, by securing 201 out of 294 seats.

But the first consolidation of Kapu votes happened in 2009, with actor-turned politician K. Chiranjeevi launching the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). Though he could secure only 18 seats, with INC coming back to power with 156 seats under the leadership of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Chiranjeevi could by-and-large consolidated the Kapu votes and did better than what his brother Pawan Kalyan of the JSP could do.

Though Mr. Pawan had launched the JSP before 2014 elections, he participated in elections only in 2019 and could secure only one seat, and he himself lost from both places from where he had contested.

He even could not do well in the Kapu base in the East and West Godavari districts.

But in 2014, he did help the BJP-TDP combine to win the elections over YSRCP, but in 2019, he failed miserably after parting ways with TDP and BJP and aligning with the Left parties.

Political strategists feel that after Chiranjeevi's political fiasco, Kapus have lost faith in their leadership and probably a TDP- JSP or Kamma-Kapu combination can create some impact.

Probably keeping this in mind the CBN-PK bonhomie, could be a political strategy.

Though after 2019, JSP had aligned with BJP, there appears to be an erosion of trust in recent times, and this could add as an advantage to Mr. Naidu, who knows that it might be difficult to pull it off alone.