Rebate offer on property tax payment gets good response in Visakhapatnam, says Mayor
‘’Over ₹100 crore collected in April’
Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that there was good response for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)‘s decision to offer 5% rebate on property tax paid for the financial year 2022-23, by April 30. She said that the GVMC has collected about ₹105 crore in April, while during the same month in the previous year, the corporation had collected about ₹81 crore.
Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that after announcing rebate on property tax, following instructions from Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, revenue officials, staff and Zonal Commissioners have conducted a special drive. The revenue staff have visited door-to-door and created awareness about the rebate, she said. Appreciating the revenue officials for their work, she thanked the citizens for cooperating in development of the city.
