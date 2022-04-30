Visakhapatnam

Rebate offer on property tax payment gets good response in Visakhapatnam, says Mayor

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that there was good response for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)‘s decision to offer 5% rebate on property tax paid for the financial year 2022-23, by April 30. She said that the GVMC has collected about ₹105 crore in April, while during the same month in the previous year, the corporation had collected about ₹81 crore.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that after announcing rebate on property tax, following instructions from Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, revenue officials, staff and Zonal Commissioners have conducted a special drive. The revenue staff have visited door-to-door and created awareness about the rebate, she said. Appreciating the revenue officials for their work, she thanked the citizens for cooperating in development of the city.


