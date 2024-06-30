Realty stakeholders in Visakhapatnam expect positive signs from Chandrababu Naidu government

At a time when the NDA (TDP, BJP and JSP) coalition State government under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is making tall promises to develop Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of Andhra Pradesh, stakeholders in the realty sector expect result-oriented policy decisions by the government for the growth of the sector in the city.

According to sources, the city’s real estate market turnover is currently close to ₹1000 crore, while it was less than ₹100 crore during the 2002-03 financial year. In the last two decades, it managed to reach 10 times the turnover value, despite facing ups and downs, lulls between 2007-2010 and during COVID-19 (2019-2021). Around 10,000 new flats are under construction at various places in the city and its surrounding areas. The completion of another 10 gated communities are also in its various stages.

The stakeholders, including builders and property buyers, are expecting the government to take the right policy decisions like single-window system and subsidies among other stakeholder-friendly decisions in the real estate, the second largest employment generating sector after agriculture.

“Yes, ours is the second largest sector after agriculture in generating employment, thus having a good Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value. The reason is that we have 138 commodities in our business. They are like sand suppliers, brick suppliers, labour, electricians, painters among others,” said city-based builder E. Ashok Kumar.

Another builder, who did not want to be named, said that the government should also take decisions that do not hamper growth. The government should also build an ecosystem for the development of the realty sector such as boosting industries, developing tourism, easy facilitation of various works at Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA), Revenue, Fire, Forests, Stamps and Registration Department. The government should also conduct workshops with stakeholders, including builders, before taking any policy decision, he added.

“The master plan for roads have not been completed on time. Also, the government authorities are not paying the land owners who are losing their land due to the delays in road construction. These kind of issues are hampering the construction activity. Water supply lines, streetlights, roads, transport and others also help in boosting the realty sector,” the builder opined.

Referring to the present scenario in Hyderabad, another builder said, “Currently the market has fallen in Telangana. The sale value has declined to 30-35 percent. This is due to some policy decisions taken by the State government for construction of more number of flats, but not improving the infrastructure. This has resulted in reduced selling price of the property.”

Meanwhile, a property buyer, Ch. Rambabu from Madhurawada, advised the government to set up a regulatory body with the authority to determine property prices in those areas. Otherwise, genuine and innocent property buyers are cheated by brokers and builders by selling properties at inflated prices.