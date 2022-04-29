Realtors should be given the choice of opting for input credit or the composition scheme, say CREDAI members

‘Tier II,III and IV cities offer greater opportunities in today’s digital world’

‘Tier II,III and IV cities offer greater opportunities in today’s digital world’

Five per cent GST under the composition scheme has become a hurdle for realtors to take up affordable housing schemes as the cost of construction has gone up by ₹250 to ₹300 per sq. foot. Instead of that the real estate developers should be given the choice of opting for input credit or the composition scheme as it suits them.

This view was expressed by office-bearers of the National Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) at a media conference during the fourth edition of New India Summit (NIS) here on Friday.

They said that till 2019 the input credit system was in vogue, but later the composition scheme was introduced. They said they had represented to the Finance Ministers of different States who are members in the GST council to take up this issue.

CREDAI national president Harsh Vardhan Patodia said that people think exciting developments are taking place in the metros, but in fact the Tier II ,III and IV cities offer greater opportunities in today’s digital world. In the post COVID-19 scenario, work from home has become the norm and accordingly houses should be designed and built to suit the present requirements. People want to live in larger and sustainable spaces, he added.

“I take the view that there is a lot of scope for development in Tier II, III and IV cities. All the State governments are trying to decongest the larger cities and trying to create policies in giving incentives to industries to go to Tier II, III and IV cities and invest there, where employment can be generated,” he said.

CREDAI national vice-president G. Ram Reddy said that this is the fourth edition of the NIS summit for which over 500 delegates have attended. The main aim of the event is to support and provide a helping hand to the developers in the Tier II, III and IV cities. Real estate has grown in various aspects. Small developers need to be created awareness on technology, sales, finance and other aspects.

He said that the real estate industry is under a lot of stress. After COVID-19, price increase is burdening the industry. They have given representations to the authorities concerned on the issues and they have responded positively, he added.

A.P. CREDAI president B. Raja Srinivas and CREDIA Visakhapatnam president K.S.R.K. Raju also spoke.