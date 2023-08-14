Realtors indulging in land grabbing, with the support of YSR Congress Party leaders in North Andhra, alleges Pawan Kalyan in Anakapalli district

August 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan has alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, with the support of ruling party MLAs, are involved in land grabbing on a large-scale in North Andhra districts, and asked whether the revenue officials have no responsibility in protecting government lands.

The JSP chief visited Vissannapeta village in Anakapalli Assembly constituency on Monday, and expressed his support to the Dalits, whose lands were allegedly being encroached by land sharks and realtors, who he alleged were developing layouts in 600 acres by grabbing lands from the Dalits and encroaching onto poramboke lands.

He alleged that the realtors had no permissions from the authorities concerned, and were violating the WALTA Act (Water, Land and Trees Act, AP). He also alleged that the encroached land was falling in the catchment area of an irrigation project. He also said that a helipad was being constructed on the hill, adjacent to these lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that a large number of youths from North Andhra were migrating to other cities and towns in the country due to lack of jobs and employment prospects, Mr. Pawan Kalyan demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Secretary, District Collector and the Revenue officials own responsibility for the protection of government lands. He wondered why the officials were silent on the issue.

Earlier, hundreds of youths followed the ‘Varahi’ vehicle from the main road to Vissannapeta, where the lands were allegedly being grabbed. They raised slogans of ‘Power Star’ and waved to him. The JSP president waved back, and occasionally raised his hands and greeted them with the tradition Indian ‘Namaskar’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.