HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Realtors indulging in land grabbing, with the support of YSR Congress Party leaders in North Andhra, alleges Pawan Kalyan in Anakapalli district

‘Realtors were developing layouts in 600 acres by grabbing lands from the Dalits and encroaching poramboke lands at Vissannapeta village’

August 14, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan showing the lands, which were allegedly encroached upon by realtors, at Vissannapeta in Anakapalli district on Monday.

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan showing the lands, which were allegedly encroached upon by realtors, at Vissannapeta in Anakapalli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan has alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, with the support of ruling party MLAs, are involved in land grabbing on a large-scale in North Andhra districts, and asked whether the revenue officials have no responsibility in protecting government lands.

The JSP chief visited Vissannapeta village in Anakapalli Assembly constituency on Monday, and expressed his support to the Dalits, whose lands were allegedly being encroached by land sharks and realtors, who he alleged were developing layouts in 600 acres by grabbing lands from the Dalits and encroaching onto poramboke lands.

He alleged that the realtors had no permissions from the authorities concerned, and were violating the WALTA Act (Water, Land and Trees Act, AP). He also alleged that the encroached land was falling in the catchment area of an irrigation project. He also said that a helipad was being constructed on the hill, adjacent to these lands.

Alleging that a large number of youths from North Andhra were migrating to other cities and towns in the country due to lack of jobs and employment prospects, Mr. Pawan Kalyan demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Secretary, District Collector and the Revenue officials own responsibility for the protection of government lands. He wondered why the officials were silent on the issue.

Earlier, hundreds of youths followed the ‘Varahi’ vehicle from the main road to Vissannapeta, where the lands were allegedly being grabbed. They raised slogans of ‘Power Star’ and waved to him. The JSP president waved back, and occasionally raised his hands and greeted them with the tradition Indian ‘Namaskar’.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.