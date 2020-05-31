Real-time information given to migrants on availability of buses

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 May 2020 23:08 IST

Basic amenities are being provided at transit points

A monitoring mechanism has been set up to convey real-time information on buses and number of passengers from the Gurudwara and Isukathota boarding points and the Visakhapatnam railway station.

This is part of the initiative by the UNICEF, the State government and civil society partners to help migrant workers stranded on the NH-5 and railway station.

The initiative aims at improving relief operations available at the transit points of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. At the boarding point the focus is to provide drinking water and snacks to migrants, especially children and pregnant and lactating women, in the group.

The UNICEF, Hyderabad field office, is working with AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Women and Child Development Department and Nature, a nodal NGO for Visakhapatnam district for COVID-19 relief.

At transit points, over 300 migrant children and families are being helped daily. Among the facilities being offered are sanitary place for 100 persons and refreshments along with basic needs.

Special kit

A special kit has been prepared for adults with one litre water, fruits, bread, biscuits, soap sanitary pads and children kit with ORS, bananas, biscuits and sweet.

“The real challenge is to ensure that all children and families reach their homes safe in their States,” said Prosun Sen, Communication Advocacy and Partnership Specialist, UNICEF, Hyderabad. Nature executive director S.B. Balaraju said constitution of State Migrant Commission would come in handy in addressing the problems of migrant workers.