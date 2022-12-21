Real estate sector in Visakhapatnam hits rough patch in 2022

December 21, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The real estate sector has hit a rough patch this year in Visakhapatnam, with several factors such as lack of clarity over the status of the Executive capital, absence of new projects and a fear of global recession contributing to the slowdown.

Honeyy Group senior business development manager B. Kanaka Raju explained the challenges behind selling residential plots and flats in apartments.

“While people buy flats either to reside in them or as a mode of investment, purchasing plots is purely an investment. The investment benefit business has been dull this year and there has been no growth in the sale of flats. The reason is due to no visible signs of the executive capital being established in the city,” he said.

Realtors blamed the State government for the slowdown in business. They feel that the rise in home loan interest rates has also played a part in the slump.

“The interest rate on home loans has increased this year. It seems to have increased by one or two per cent. When it comes to repayment of loans or EMIs, it will translate into a big amount,” Fortune Properties managing director Fahim Mudassar said.

Speaking to The Hindu, State Bank of India assistant general manager D. Tapodhan said that the interest rate on home loans has increased to 8.6-9.45 per cent for April-December 2022 from 7.8-8.4 per cent for the corresponding period in 2021.

“We do not think the interest rate hike will affect the real estate business. A person who takes a firm decision to buy a property does not think about the interest rate. We have registered a growth of around 1 to 2 per cent in home loan sales this year until December as compared to the same period last year. The business was good in 2020, but not so in 2022.” Mr. Tapodhan said.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Visakhapatnam chapter along with SBI is preparing to organise a three-day property show in the city on December 23, 24 and 25 with hopes of doing good business in 2023.

CREDAI honorary secretary E. Ashok Kumar said, “In March 2019, we saw huge business in the aftermath of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announcing Vizag as the executive capital, until the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020. The real estate business went slow post COVID-19. We are hoping for a good comeback in 2023 as we have heard that the Chief Minister will start working from Vizag from April 2023. It will be a positive sign for us if the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Bhogapuram Greenfield Airport also takes place.”

When contacted, Stamps and Registrations Visakhapatnam region Deputy Inspector General Gudisa Bala Krishna said that they have achieved 71% of the target given till November this year. They have a positive growth rate of 3% compared to the revenue achieved till the month of November 2021.

“As per the instructions issued by the higher authorities, we are preparing action plans for the Sub-Registrar offices to ensure that the target is set for this financial year,” Bala Krishna told The Hindu.