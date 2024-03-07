Ready to withdraw from electoral fray in order to ensure Jagan’s victory, says Amarnath

March 07, 2024 09:30 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Pisinikada (Anakapalli)

Industries and Information Technology Minister Gudivada Amarnath, who represents the Anakapalli Assembly constituency, said he is ready to make sacrifices for the cause of ensuring the victory of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the coming elections.

“People are asking me when I am going to contest from, but my answer is that I am a YSRCP warrior first. If necessary, I am ready to withdraw from the electoral fray and work hard to ensure Mr. Jagan’s victory,” Mr. Amarnath said to a large gathering at the Cheyutha programme here on Thursday, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in attendance.

“The party high command has appointed me as regional deputy coordinator of the party and has entrusted me with the responsibility of coordinating the election strategies in Assembly segments of undivided Visakhapatnam district. I am on that job right now,” Mr. Amarnath said in his address just before the Chief Minister’s speech.

“Malasala Bharat Kumar has been appointed party in-charge of Anakapalli Assembly segment for the coming election. I am not unhappy with the announcement of Bharath’s name as I am ready to sacrifice my contest this time if necessary. My aim is not to win the seat but to win the election and make Mr. Jagan the Chief Minister again. People of the State need Mr. Jagan as Chief Minister. His victory is a historic necessity. Therefore, I will work sincerely to play my role in the party’s victory in all the 15 Assembly segments,“ Mr. Amarnath said, adding that for every step the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy took to ensure the uplift of the poor, his son was taking ten more.

Talking about the State government’s work in Anakapalli, Mr. Amarnath said that as part of the 2019 election campaign, Mr. Jagan had promised to make Anakapalli the district headquarters if he came to power. “He kept his promise. Development works worth ₹1,500 crore were taken up in the Assembly segment under the YSRCP regime,” he said.

“All opposition parties are now joining hands to fight Mr. Jagan in this election, but he has no fear. No matter how many parties come together, Mr. Jagan will win again,” said Mr. Amarnath, calling on activists and people to work unitedly for the victory of the YSRCP.

Later, Mr. Amarnath brought to the attention of the Chief Minister the issues and problems that have been unresolved in Anakapalli and Kasimkota areas.

Speaking after Mr. Amarnath, Mr. Jagan responded, “Amarnath and Bharat are like my two younger brothers. The party cadre should work for Bharat’s victory in the coming elections. Amarnath is in my heart and I will ensure that he is given a better position in the future.”